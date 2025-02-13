Tight Security Ensured For Cholistan Jeep Rally
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 01:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Asad Sarfaraz Khan on Thursday said that tight security measures were ensured during the ongoing event of the 20th International Cholistan Desert Rally.
Over 1,800 police personnel were performing security duty to maintain law and order during the event.
“The police personnel have been deployed along the 500-km designated route.It includes significant desert forts such as --Derawar Fort,Mouj Garh Fort, Marrot Fort, Din Garh Fort,Bhijnot Garh Fort and Jam Garh Fort,” he highlighted.
He maintained that he himself had been monitoring the implementation of the security plan.
It was important to mention that the the rally was started on February 12 and will conclude on February 22,2025.
