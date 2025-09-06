Tight security ensured on Eid Milad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Police Department made extraordinary arrangements to ensure tight security on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi 2025 in Faisalabad on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that there were more than 1250 Milad processions across the district. Therefore, the police department deputed more than 4600 police officials were deputed for security of Milad events.

He said that CCTV cameras were used to monitor activities along procession routes and venues.

A central control room was also established to provide real-time surveillance and coordination of security arrangements.

Elite Force and Dolphin Force units carried out continuous and thorough patrolling on procession routes to ensure vigilance especially in sensitive areas to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants on Milad day.

The police have implemented a comprehensive security plan. Therefore, no untoward incident has so far been reported from any part of the district, he added.