Tight Security Ensured On Eid Milad
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Police Department made extraordinary arrangements to ensure tight security on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi 2025 in Faisalabad on Saturday.
A police spokesman said that there were more than 1250 Milad processions across the district. Therefore, the police department deputed more than 4600 police officials were deputed for security of Milad events.
He said that CCTV cameras were used to monitor activities along procession routes and venues.
A central control room was also established to provide real-time surveillance and coordination of security arrangements.
Elite Force and Dolphin Force units carried out continuous and thorough patrolling on procession routes to ensure vigilance especially in sensitive areas to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants on Milad day.
The police have implemented a comprehensive security plan. Therefore, no untoward incident has so far been reported from any part of the district, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM takes emergency measures for flood relief in Gujrat5 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Narowal, distributes gifts, relief supplies5 minutes ago
-
Muqam distributes compensation cheques among flood victims of Shangla5 minutes ago
-
Minister highlights drainage efforts in Gujrat5 minutes ago
-
Nation observes 60th Defence & Martyrs’ Day with resolute patriotism5 minutes ago
-
Ali Madad highlights significance of Defense Day5 minutes ago
-
Lahore shines bright with grand celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi5 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to supporting startups, young entrepreneurs: Rana Mashhood5 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan felicitates nation on 1500th Milad-un-Nabi6 minutes ago
-
Free Medical Camp Set Up for Flood Victims in Rohri6 minutes ago
-
Tight security ensured on Eid Milad6 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for unity, peace on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations6 minutes ago