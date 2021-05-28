UrduPoint.com
Tight Security In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Tight security in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The police made tight security arrangements of mosques, imambarghas and other religious places on Friday in the provincial capital.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani issued directions to SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

All SPs, DSPs and sub-ordinate officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements.

The police checked vehicles, including suspects, at the entry and exit points in the city.

Meanwhile, the police conducted search operations around offices and public places in which contingentsof Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and policemen participated.



