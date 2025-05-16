Tight Security In Lahore As Pakistan Celebrates "Youm E Tashakur" Nationwide
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 11:50 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Lahore police has finalized a comprehensive security plan to ensure safety during "Youm-e-Tashakur" (Day of Gratitude) celebrations being held across the city in response to Pakistan’s historic victory over India.
The entire nation was observing the Youm-e-Tashakur on Friday,with special prayers,Quran recitations in mosques and thanksgiving rallies taking place in various parts of the country.
According to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore,Bilal Siddique Kamyana,stringent security measures have been put in place for all events,including Friday prayers and rallies.
Special attention was also being given to the protection of minority worship places,which were receiving enhanced security during the celebrations.
CCPO Kamyana emphasized that Lahore remains on high alert and all police officers and personnel have been instructed to stay vigilant and monitor any suspicious activity closely.
Elite Force,Dolphin Squad and PRU teams have been deployed to conduct effective patrolling around mosques, churches and rally venues.
Traffic police have also been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic across roads,intersections and main thoroughfares.
CCPO reiterated that Lahore police remains actively engaged in protecting the lives and property of citizens during the ongoing festivities.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
Session held to combat MIL challenges
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..
Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cardiologist warns of Hypertension epidemic sweeping country youth, calls for awarness6 minutes ago
-
Tight security in Lahore as Pakistan celebrates "Youm e Tashakur" nationwide6 minutes ago
-
PO arrested16 minutes ago
-
Corps Commander Lahore pays tribute at Iqbal’s mausoleum on Youm-e-Tashakur16 minutes ago
-
Speakers urge world powers to play role in peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute16 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Arora pays tribute to Pakistan Army on Youm-e-Tashakur26 minutes ago
-
Five reports laid in Senate26 minutes ago
-
Two cattle thieves nabbed36 minutes ago
-
Man impersonating policeman netted46 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Council (European Union) intensifies efforts to highlight Kashmir issue in Europe46 minutes ago
-
Revenue Darbar brings relief to citizens: Officials address public grievances on spot1 hour ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister hoists national flag on Youm e Tashakur1 hour ago