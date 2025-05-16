Tight security in Lahore as Pakistan celebrates "Youm e Tashakur" nationwide

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Lahore police has finalized a comprehensive security plan to ensure safety during "Youm-e-Tashakur" (Day of Gratitude) celebrations being held across the city in response to Pakistan’s historic victory over India.

The entire nation was observing the Youm-e-Tashakur on Friday,with special prayers,Quran recitations in mosques and thanksgiving rallies taking place in various parts of the country.

According to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore,Bilal Siddique Kamyana,stringent security measures have been put in place for all events,including Friday prayers and rallies.

Special attention was also being given to the protection of minority worship places,which were receiving enhanced security during the celebrations.

CCPO Kamyana emphasized that Lahore remains on high alert and all police officers and personnel have been instructed to stay vigilant and monitor any suspicious activity closely.

Elite Force,Dolphin Squad and PRU teams have been deployed to conduct effective patrolling around mosques, churches and rally venues.

Traffic police have also been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic across roads,intersections and main thoroughfares.

CCPO reiterated that Lahore police remains actively engaged in protecting the lives and property of citizens during the ongoing festivities.