Tight security made for processions in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police have arranged foolproof security for processions and majalis being held in connection with Ashura of Moharram-Ul-Haram in Bahawalpur.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the district police of Bahawalpur had been providing foolproof security at and around imambargahs and on the routes of Moharram-Ul-Haram processions.

He said that over 1,800 personnel of Bahawalpur police had been deployed for security on 7th Moharram-Ul-Haram.

He said that total 26 processions including one of category "A" and 25 of category "C" would be taken out on 7th Moharram-Ul-Haram in Bahawalpur. He said that total 61 majalish of 7th Moharram-Ul-Haram would be held in the Bahawalpur district.

"A control room has been set up at DPO Bahawalpur office to monitor the implementation of the security plan," he concluded.