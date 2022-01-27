UrduPoint.com

Tight Security Of Polio Teams Being Ensured: CPO

January 27, 2022

Tight security of polio teams being ensured: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider said on Thursday that tight security arrangements have been made for polio teams as 852 polio officials have been deployed across the city during the ongoing five-day polio campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider said on Thursday that tight security arrangements have been made for polio teams as 852 polio officials have been deployed across the city during the ongoing five-day polio campaign.

In a statement issued here, the city police officer said that he himself was monitoring the security arrangements in order to avoid any untoward incident during the ongoing polio campaign. He said that the police officials have been deployed with the polio teams and they have been directed to be alert during the duty.

He said that all possible efforts were being made to make polio campaign successful.

The CPO has directed station house officers (SHOs) to brief their staff before their deployment with the polio teams and ensure strict monitoring of their performance.

On the other hand, special police pickets have been setup at entry and exit points of the city where comprehensive checking of the people was being made, CPO added.

