FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :The Police Department made extraordinary arrangements to ensure tight security on Eidul Azha in Faisalabad, here on Thursday.

A police spokesman said that there were more than 890 Eid congregations including 654 gatherings at mosques and remaining 236 at open places.

He said that more than 3,900 police personnel, along with five SPs, 18 DSPs, 14 inspectors, 53 sub-inspectors, 360 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), 287 head constables and 1371 constables were deputed to ensure foolproof security in the district, especially at Eid congregations.

He said that 86 special pickets were set up at the entry, exit and sensitive points in the district including Kamalpur Interchange, Sahianwala Interchange and Deputy Wala Interchange, whereas Elite force, Dolphin force and Quick Response force remained active for thorough patrolling on roads to ensure complete safety and security.

He said that special police force including lady constables were also deputed in parks, graveyards and other public places whereas a large number of police jawans remained alert at Police Lines to deal with any emergency.

He said that teams of Elite force and Quick Response Force (QRF) also remained on roads of the city and performed thorough patrolling to foil the nefarious designs of the miscreants.

Horse-riding police troops also patrolled sensitive areas to ensure tight security on Eidul Azha, he added.