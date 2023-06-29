Open Menu

Tight Security On Eidul Azha

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Tight security on Eidul Azha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :The Police Department made extraordinary arrangements to ensure tight security on Eidul Azha in Faisalabad, here on Thursday.

A police spokesman said that there were more than 890 Eid congregations including 654 gatherings at mosques and remaining 236 at open places.

He said that more than 3,900 police personnel, along with five SPs, 18 DSPs, 14 inspectors, 53 sub-inspectors, 360 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), 287 head constables and 1371 constables were deputed to ensure foolproof security in the district, especially at Eid congregations.

He said that 86 special pickets were set up at the entry, exit and sensitive points in the district including Kamalpur Interchange, Sahianwala Interchange and Deputy Wala Interchange, whereas Elite force, Dolphin force and Quick Response force remained active for thorough patrolling on roads to ensure complete safety and security.

He said that special police force including lady constables were also deputed in parks, graveyards and other public places whereas a large number of police jawans remained alert at Police Lines to deal with any emergency.

He said that teams of Elite force and Quick Response Force (QRF) also remained on roads of the city and performed thorough patrolling to foil the nefarious designs of the miscreants.

Horse-riding police troops also patrolled sensitive areas to ensure tight security on Eidul Azha, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Alert

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

11 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

1 hour ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

2 hours ago
Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

6 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

6 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

7 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan