Tight Security On 'Shab-e-Barat'
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2024 | 07:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Sargodha police made tight security arrangements for Shab-e-Barat.
A police spokesman said on Sunday that on the direction of District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran, police was ready at all times to provide a peaceful environment to people on all religious festivals and worship programs.
He said that a special security plan had been issued according to which more than 300 police officers would perform duties for the protection of nearly 100 mosques and places of worship across the district.
Elite Force special teams and squad would patrol important mosques and open places.
Walk-through gates have been installed at mosques and metal detectors would be used to search people before entry, he added.
