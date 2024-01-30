Tight security ordered for polling stations

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed directed the deputy commissioners of the division to take appropriate steps for ensuring tight security arrangements at all polling stations across the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed directed the deputy commissioners of the division to take appropriate steps for ensuring tight security arrangements at all polling stations across the division.

Chairing a video-link meeting held here on Tuesday regarding arrangements for the general election 2024, she said that a close liaison would be established among all departments including district police, army, rangers and other law enforcement agencies so that the people could be provided with safe and secured atmosphere on the Election Day.

She said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already released the election code of conduct and it would be implemented in letter and spirit.

She directed the deputy commissioner of all four districts of the division to cancel leave of the employees of Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Health and other departments and keep emergency services at high alert in their respective jurisdiction.

She directed to convene a meeting of District Intelligence Committee on a daily basis and devise a comprehensive transportation plan in addition to ensuring installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and DCs of others district joined the meeting through video-link and briefed the commissioner about the latest situation regarding election arrangements and security.