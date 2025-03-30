Tight security plan devised for Eid-ul-Fitr

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has announced a comprehensive security plan to ensure complete safety of the public on occasion of Eidul-Fitr 2025.

In a statement here on Sunday, he said that the faithful would offer Eid prayers in 890 mosques in addition to Imambargahs and open grounds across the district.

He said that the police have finalized its arrangements for tight security on Eidul-Fitr. He said that more than 4,000 police officers and security personnel were assigned various duties.

He said that 18 Gazetted Officers (GOs), 22 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 370 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 319 Head Constables and 3,278 Constables and Lady Constables were perform security duty in and around Eid congregations.

He said that traffic police would also remain active in key areas to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic during Eid festivities. Special pickets were also established to prevent one-wheeling and ensure road safety, he added.

He said that 82 special pickets were also set up across the city to ensure tight security on Chand Raat (Moon Sighting Night) and Eid-ul-Fitr. The officers were stationed at these points to prevent any potential criminal activity or disturbances, he added.

The CPO further said that security personnel were also deployed at public places including parks and graveyards to maintain law and order whereas special units including Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Lady Police and Horse Squads would remain on duty during Eid holidays.

The police vehicles and motorcycle squads would conduct regular patrolling especially in sensitive areas during Chand Raat and Eidul-Fitr to beef up the security and avert any untoward incidents before its occurrence, he added.

The CPO also assured that all resources would be utilized to provide foolproof security to the masses as public safety is the top most priority of the police.