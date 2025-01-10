Tight security to be provided during DBA elections: SSP Operations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehboob said that tight security arrangements would be ensured during annual elections of District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad.

The SSP visited the DBA and held a meeting with its office bearers here on Thursday. He briefed them regarding the security arrangements for the upcoming bar elections and said that the police was committed to ensure foolproof security for free, fair and transparent elections. "We are a team and our Primary goal is to ensure peaceful and well-organized polling", he said, adding that the security officials were directed to fully cooperate with DBA management to maintain discipline, enforce regulations and prevent electoral irregularities.

He highlighted the importance of vigilance and stressed the need of strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during election duties. "We are performing our duties with extreme alertness and no negligence or carelessness would be tolerated in this regard", he added.

The SSP reiterated commitment of his team to create a secured and orderly environment for the DBA elections and assured that the entire election process and security measures would remain fair and credible.

Chairman DBA Election board Haroon-ur-Rasheed, DBA President Anwaar-ul-Haq, Secretary DBA Hakeem Murtaza and others were also present in the meeting.