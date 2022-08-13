UrduPoint.com

Tight Security To Be Provided To Azadi Functions: CPO

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Tight security to be provided to Azadi functions: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik said that tight and foolproof security would be provided to the Azadi functions here on Sunday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik said that tight and foolproof security would be provided to the Azadi functions here on Sunday.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that more than 2,700 police officials as well as officers had been deployed for security duty on Youm-e-Azadi whereas 5 Superintendents Police (SPs) and 9 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs) would supervise the security arrangements.

He said that more than 125 police pickets were erected at sensitive points whereas sufficient security staff was deputed at public places and recreational sites in the district.

He said that one inspector, 21 sub inspectors, 445 assistant sub inspectors, 162 head constables and 2126 constables were also deputed in plain clothes to take strict action against the wheelies.

The parents should restrain their children from one-wheeling as one-wheeling was a danger practice which was posing serious threats to the life of the bikers as well as other passersby and road users, he added.

He said that 14 teams of elite force and 33 teams of dolphin force would also remain active throughout the day and ensure thorough patrolling especially at sensitive and most congested sites across the district.

He said that instructions had already been issued the divisional SPs, SPDOs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Azadi functions in their respective jurisdiction and no negligence, delinquency and lathery would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that security of all public places, parks, and important building would remain high alert on Sunday and compete scanning would be ensure before allowing entry to the general public at this sites.

He said that all station house officers (SHOs) would also be bound to keep vigilant eye on the suspects in addition to ensure proper patrolling and making announcements through loudspeakers of the mosques to restrain the bikers from one-wheeling.

He said that all DSPOs and SHOs would positively visit their respective areas through patrolling whereas Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) would also remain active along with special teams of traffic wardens to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic and control the wheelies on Independence Day, he added.

Related Topics

Police Visit Road Traffic Alert Independence Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Painting exhibition at Faisalabad Arts Council

Painting exhibition at Faisalabad Arts Council

1 minute ago
 Team Pakistan named for Backyard Ultra World Natio ..

Team Pakistan named for Backyard Ultra World National C'ship

1 minute ago
 Secretary local govt orders installing helpline, E ..

Secretary local govt orders installing helpline, ERP software

1 minute ago
 Two bike lifters arrested; three stolen motorcycle ..

Two bike lifters arrested; three stolen motorcycles recovered

9 minutes ago
 Special amnesty, more than 70 inmates from CJH rel ..

Special amnesty, more than 70 inmates from CJH released

9 minutes ago
 Youth played crucial role in Pakistan formation: C ..

Youth played crucial role in Pakistan formation: Ch Rafique Kamboh

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.