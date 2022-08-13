Tight security to be provided to Azadi functions: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik said that tight and foolproof security would be provided to the Azadi functions here on Sunday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik said that tight and foolproof security would be provided to the Azadi functions here on Sunday.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that more than 2,700 police officials as well as officers had been deployed for security duty on Youm-e-Azadi whereas 5 Superintendents Police (SPs) and 9 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs) would supervise the security arrangements.

He said that more than 125 police pickets were erected at sensitive points whereas sufficient security staff was deputed at public places and recreational sites in the district.

He said that one inspector, 21 sub inspectors, 445 assistant sub inspectors, 162 head constables and 2126 constables were also deputed in plain clothes to take strict action against the wheelies.

The parents should restrain their children from one-wheeling as one-wheeling was a danger practice which was posing serious threats to the life of the bikers as well as other passersby and road users, he added.

He said that 14 teams of elite force and 33 teams of dolphin force would also remain active throughout the day and ensure thorough patrolling especially at sensitive and most congested sites across the district.

He said that instructions had already been issued the divisional SPs, SPDOs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Azadi functions in their respective jurisdiction and no negligence, delinquency and lathery would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that security of all public places, parks, and important building would remain high alert on Sunday and compete scanning would be ensure before allowing entry to the general public at this sites.

He said that all station house officers (SHOs) would also be bound to keep vigilant eye on the suspects in addition to ensure proper patrolling and making announcements through loudspeakers of the mosques to restrain the bikers from one-wheeling.

He said that all DSPOs and SHOs would positively visit their respective areas through patrolling whereas Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) would also remain active along with special teams of traffic wardens to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic and control the wheelies on Independence Day, he added.