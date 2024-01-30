Open Menu

Tight Security To Ensure In All Polling Stations: SSP Khairpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Tight security to ensure in all polling stations: SSP Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) SSP Khairpur, Dr Samiullah Soomro on Tuesday has directed the police officers to ensure tight security at all poll­ing stations during General Election 2024. Chairing a meeting, he reviewed security arrange­ments and said that the Station House Officers (SHOs) would be bound to provide tight security arrangements in their respective jurisdic­tion.

He said that the police officers should finalize their security plan and make it comprehensive from all as­pects so that nefarious de­signs of the miscreants could be foiled before occurrence of any untoward incident.

He directed the DSPs to visit all polling stations declared sensitive or most sensitive and ensure instal­lation of CCTV cameras and other gadgets there.

Related Topics

Police Visit Khairpur All From Election 2018

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

2 hours ago
 Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

2 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

2 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

14 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

15 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

15 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

15 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan