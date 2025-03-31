Tighten Security Measures Across District For Chand Raat & Eid-ul-Fitr: SSP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2025 | 12:40 AM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Ahmad Chaudhry QPM, PSP extends heartfelt greetings to the citizens of Larkana on Sunday and all Pakistanis on the blessed occasion of Chand Raat.
On this occasion, the SSP has ordered heightened security measures across the district for Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr.
He has also directed a strict crackdown against individuals involved in aerial firing and one-wheeling during Chand Raat celebrations.
He commended police officers and personnel who performed their duties diligently during Ramazan and conveyed heartfelt congratulations and messages of appreciation to them on Chand Raat and Eid.
Larkana Police has intensified snap-checking at all entry and exit points of the district. Additional personnel have been deployed at major roads, markets and commercial areas.
Recent Stories
250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tighten security measures across district for Chand Raat & Eid-ul-Fitr: SSP6 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to consensus building: Rana Ihsaan Afzal6 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Service Chiefs felicitate Pakistanis on eve of Eid ul Fitr16 minutes ago
-
Qalam Karwan holds special session of Aalmi Halqa Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH)36 minutes ago
-
Security plan prepared for Eid-ul-Fitr across all five districts of Larkana36 minutes ago
-
Qaiser stresses for collective efforts to root out menace of terrorism56 minutes ago
-
Diocese of Hyderabad Church of Pakistan extends greetings on Eid-ul-fitr1 hour ago
-
CM extends Eid greetings to nation2 hours ago
-
Five injured in firing incidents2 hours ago
-
Gillani to spend Eid day at SOS village Multan2 hours ago
-
Senate chairman meets Malaysian Islamic Advisory Council president in Kuala Lumpur2 hours ago
-
Bilawal inspects constructed houses for flood victims2 hours ago