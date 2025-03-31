Tighten security measures across district for Chand Raat & Eid-ul-Fitr: SSP

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Ahmad Chaudhry QPM, PSP extends heartfelt greetings to the citizens of Larkana on Sunday and all Pakistanis on the blessed occasion of Chand Raat.

On this occasion, the SSP has ordered heightened security measures across the district for Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr.

He has also directed a strict crackdown against individuals involved in aerial firing and one-wheeling during Chand Raat celebrations.

He commended police officers and personnel who performed their duties diligently during Ramazan and conveyed heartfelt congratulations and messages of appreciation to them on Chand Raat and Eid.

Larkana Police has intensified snap-checking at all entry and exit points of the district. Additional personnel have been deployed at major roads, markets and commercial areas.