Tigress Gives Birth To Cubs In Peshawar Zoo

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 02:49 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :A Bengali tigress on Monday gave birth to two cubs in Peshawar Zoo, enriching the hustle bustle at zoo with addition of beautiful little creatures.

The zoo administration said the mother and cubs were in good health and the administration was taking extra care of the cubs and mother.

People from the city, especially the children were visiting the zoo in great numbers to see the beautiful little cubs.

The administration informed the tiger couple was brought from South Africa.

