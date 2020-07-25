UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tik Tok Craze Claims Another Life

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 08:42 PM

Tik Tok craze claims another life

A young man drowned while making a Tik-Tok video alongside Sadiqia canal in Minchinabad area of Bahawalnagar on Friday

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :A young man drowned while making a Tik-Tok video alongside Sadiqia canal in Minchinabad area of Bahawalnagar on Friday.

Accoding to a private news channel, one Mohammad Sufyan Sheikh was making a Tik Tok video with his friends when he slipped and felll into the canal.

The rescuers had started the search operation for his body. The rescue team did not recovered the body even on second day.

Related Topics

Young Man Bahawalnagar Minchinabad

Recent Stories

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

23 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 203 prisoners ahead of ..

48 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 52,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Turkmen ..

1 hour ago

Federal Youth Authority launches Young Economist P ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives a phone call from Pre ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.