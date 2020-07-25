Tik Tok craze claims another life

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :A young man drowned while making a Tik-Tok video alongside Sadiqia canal in Minchinabad area of Bahawalnagar on Friday.

Accoding to a private news channel, one Mohammad Sufyan Sheikh was making a Tik Tok video with his friends when he slipped and felll into the canal.

The rescuers had started the search operation for his body. The rescue team did not recovered the body even on second day.