Tik Tok Video Claims Life Of Hafiz-e-Quran

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :A young Hafiz-e-Quran was killed by his friends while making of a TikTok video in Regi area.

Brother of the deceased told police on Friday that three friends of his 19-year-old Hafiz-e-Quran brother, Qari Ehteram were making a TikTok video when a bullet was fired accidentally hitting his brother who died on the spot.

On the request of brother of the deceased, police registered a case nominatingthree Asif, Amir and Shafi Ullah and started investigation.

