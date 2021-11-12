Tik Tok video claims life of Hafiz-e-Quran

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :A young Hafiz-e-Quran was killed by his friends while making of a TikTok video in Regi area.

Brother of the deceased told police on Friday that three friends of his 19-year-old Hafiz-e-Quran brother, Qari Ehteram were making a TikTok video when a bullet was fired accidentally hitting his brother who died on the spot.

On the request of brother of the deceased, police registered a case nominatingthree Asif, Amir and Shafi Ullah and started investigation.