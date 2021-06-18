UrduPoint.com
Tik Toker Arrested For Uploading Illegal Aerial Firing Video

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:15 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Kupp police station claimed to have held a suspect accused of uploading video of brandishing weapon and holding aerial firing.

Action was spearheaded by DSP Haram Gate Police Muhammed Iqbal Lashari through order of CPO Muneer Masood Marth.

According to SHO Kupp police station Mushtaq Hussain Chandio, accused named as Makki, son of Muzamel Qureshi was arrested, with a pistol and four bullets were recovered from his possession.

The accused was involved in uploading video of exhibiting weapon, aerial firing, besides showing off dangerous animals to create fearful environment through his video. He was booked in FIR with relevant section of charges put up against him.

More Stories From Pakistan

