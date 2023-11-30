Tik Toker awarded death sentence for murder

The district and session Court here on Thursday awarded a death sentence to a Tik Toker on charges of murder and dacoity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The district and session Court here on Thursday awarded a death sentence to a Tik Toker on charges of murder and dacoity.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Tahir Abbas announced the verdict after hearing the arguments.

The TikToker was sentenced to the death and a fine of half a million was imposed on him.

The Tiktoker was booked by Golra police station on the charges of murder and dacoity.