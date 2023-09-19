TIKA conducts weeklong "Search and Rescue Training" in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has conducted a week-long "Search and Rescue Basic Training" within the scope of the Emergency and Disaster Response Training Program (ADAMEP) in cooperation with the International Humanitarian Aid Association (IHH) and Sindh Boys Scouts Association.

The training program was held at Sindh Scouts Gulshan Training Center and attended by Consul General of the Republic of Turkey in Karachi Cemal Sangu, TIKA Karachi Coordinator Halil Ibrahim Basaran, Sindh Scouts Chairman Hasan Feroz and others.

Speaking at the program, CG Cemal Sangu said that the disasters experienced in Pakistan, Turkiye and recently in Libya and Morocco further increased the importance of search and rescue activities; therefore, he stated that this training program was very important for both Turkiye and Pakistan and thanked all the institutions that contributed to the organization of the activity.

TIKA Karachi Coordinator Halil Ibrahim Basaran said TIKA gives great importance to search and rescue training.

He said they carried out these trainings in countries such as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lebanon and Bangladesh, in this context, he expressed that they are very pleased to be carrying out the first of several stages of the training program in Pakistan.

Basaran thanked the IHH Search and Rescue team, who came to Pakistan for the training, and the Sindh Scouts, who contributed to the organization of the training, for their contributions, and stated that their cooperation with the Scouts Union, which has volunteers all over Pakistan, will continue.

Sindh Scouts Chief Patron Hasan Feroz said search and rescue activities, which started with the disaster in Kashmir in 2005 were the starting point. He stated that the scouts are the first to respond to disasters and similar situations due to their scouts in all regions of Pakistan, and expressed his gratitude to Turkiye for the training and equipment support to increase the search and rescue capacity of the Sindh Scouts Association.

The training, attended by more than 50 people from Sindh Scouts and Alkhidmat search and rescue volunteers, will continue throughout the week and end with the certificate program on 23 September.