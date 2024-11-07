Open Menu

TIKA Continues To Support JPMC For Providing Free Of Cost Treatment

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM

TIKA continues to support JPMC for providing free of cost treatment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) organized a ceremony to hand over updated ultrasound devices (Color Doppler) which were used in the Radiology Department of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), one of the largest Training and Research Hospital of Pakistan.

According to statement, the ceremony was attended by Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi Dr. Cemal Sangu, TIKA Karachi Coordinator Halil Ibrahim Basaran, chairman Patients Aid Foundation Mushtaq Chhapra, Shabir Diwan, Pro. Dr Tariq Mahmood among others.

Turkish Consul General addressed the ceremony after visiting projects carried out by TIKA in the Hospital.

Dr Sangu said, "The transformation of JPMC since the early 1990s is remarkable."

He expressed his gratitude for TIKA's contribution to this transformation in the hospital.

Board Member and Faculty of JPMC Dr Tariq Mahmood said, "TIKA projects carried out in the hospital has a great social impact and provides important contributions especially for families with insufficient financial situation.

He also thanked TIKA and Turkiye for its uninterrupted support."

TIKA Karachi chief Halil Ibrahim Basaran said, "TIKA will continue to contribute to JPMC."

He said l,TIKA, carried out dozens of important health projects in Pakistan since 2010, supplied five ultrasound devices to JPMC in 2019, and established the first modern operation theatre in the Gynecology and Obstetrics Department of JPMC in 2021.

With the ultrasound devices provided to the radiology department, 351,000 patients were scanned free of charge between 2019 and 2024, while 1,850 operations were performed free of charge in the operation theatre.

"TIKA has also provided to the newborn department, a newborn hearing screening device which has been detecting the hearing problems at early ages, continues to contribute to the development of the friendly and brotherly country Pakistan in the field of health with its high added value projects," he added.

More Stories From Pakistan