TIKA Coordinator Visits Bannu To Monitor Solarization Projects

Fri 13th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Country Coordinator of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Gokhan Umut on Friday held a meeting with Commissioner Bannu Division , Shoukat Ali Yousafzai to discuss possible collaboration areas.

During his visit of Bannu and Lakki Marwat, he also inspected various solarization projects launched by the TIKA.

He also visited Women and Children Hospital Bannu and assured financial assistance for construction work in the hospital and provision of modern medical facilities in near future.

The TIKA Islamabad Program Coordinator appreciated the hospitality extended by the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner and people of Bannu during his visit.

Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Zubair Khan Niazi said that people of Bannu were very thankful for TIKA support, assistance and service provision.

He said that they would be looking forward for more intervention by TIKA for backward southern region of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

