TIKA coordinator visits DC office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency Islamabad (TIKA) Coordinator, Gokhan Umut on Monday visited Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan office along with Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur .

During the meeting, TIKA's activities and some possible collaboration areas in various sectors were discussed.

Earlier, 1000 food packets have been distributed among the families with low income in Dera Ismail Khan by TIKA. Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan attended to the ceremony.