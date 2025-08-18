TIKA deploys mobile clinic to aid flood victims in Buner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has dispatched a mobile health clinic to Buner district to provide urgent medical assistance to families affected by the recent floods.

According to TIKA on Monday, the mobile unit is delivering healthcare services, essential medicines, and hygiene kits to vulnerable communities struggling in the aftermath of the disaster.

The initiative is part of Turkiye’s wider humanitarian support for Pakistan, reaffirming its solidarity with flood-affected families and its commitment to standing by the people of Pakistan in times of crisis.