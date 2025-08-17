TIKA Distributes 15,000 Hot Meals To Flood Victims In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has launched a relief operation to support families severely affected by the recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one of the hardest-hit provinces of Pakistan.
Under the initiative, TIKA will distribute 15,000 hot meals to flood-affected communities over the course of a week.
On Sunday, the agency delivered 2,000 meals, 1,000 each in Buner and Swat districts - marking the beginning of the program.
The humanitarian assistance will help provide immediate food relief to displaced and vulnerable families struggling in the aftermath of the disaster.
TIKA said the effort underscores Turkiye’s continued solidarity with the people of Pakistan, highlighting the enduring bonds of brotherhood and cooperation between the two nations.
