TIKA equips classrooms, library with new-generation educational materials at NUML

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has carried out renovation works in the Turkish Department at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and equipped the classrooms, and library with new-generation educational materials and equipped with Turkish cultural elements.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Turkish Ambassador to Islamabad Prof. Dr. Mehmet Paçaci, University Director General Nadir Ali, Islamabad Program Coordinator Muhsin Balci, Faculty Dean, Head of the Turkish Department and teachers, Turkish Institution Representatives operating in Pakistan and students of Turkish Department, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

On the occasion, the ambassador said that TIKA carried out projects around the world and including Pakistan.

"Projects implemented in Pakistan had made a great contribution to Turkey-Pakistan relations" he added.

Director General Nadir Ali thanked TIKA for the projects it had carried out within the university and said that the Turkish Department was an example to other departments with its modern infrastructure.

Coordinator Balci said that nearly 650 projects and activities had been carried out throughout Pakistan since 2010.

Approximately 18,000 students studying in 5 faculties of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

In the Turkish Department of the University, a total of 61 students are studying Turkish Language and Literature and Turkish Translation at various levels with undergraduate education.