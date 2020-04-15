UrduPoint.com
TIKA Hands Over 50,000 Surgical Masks To PBM

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:16 PM

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Wednesday handed over 50, 000 surgical masks to Pakistan Bait-ul Mal (PBM) to protect paramedical staff, fighting against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Wednesday handed over 50, 000 surgical masks to Pakistan Bait-ul Mal (PBM) to protect paramedical staff, fighting against COVID-19.

Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul handed over these masks to Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi in the presence of Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan and Head of TIKA, Gokhan Umut, in a ceremony held at PBM's Head Office here, said a press release.

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul expressed the love and affection of Turkish people for the people of Pakistan. "TIKA has been working with PBM hand-in-hand for the betterment of vulnerable populace, today we are pledging to win the war against COVID-19 together" , he remarked, appreciating PBM's proactive response towards solving the national issues linked with poverty and diseases.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan appreciated the Turkish cooperation and highlighted the brotherly relations between the two countries.

Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi, in his address, expressed his gratefulness to the Ambassador and TIKA for their generous cooperation with PBM, extending care and protection to the frontline doctors and nurses combating with COVID-19. "The stimulating efforts of the Government were highly admirable in present critical scenario of pandemic corona virus; however it's also our collective national responsibility to prevent the spread of this fatal virus", he added. Managing Director PBM also spotlighted the approaching joint ventures with TIKA, including distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs)and Ration Bags.

