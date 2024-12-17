Open Menu

TiKA Hands Over Newly Constructed Museum To Radio Pakistan's Administration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 08:09 PM

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TiKA) on Tuesday formally handed over newly constructed museum to Radio Pakistan's administration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TiKA) on Tuesday formally handed over newly constructed museum to Radio Pakistan's administration.

The Head of TiKA Turkiye, Dursun Ali Yasacan along with Country Head TiKA in Pakistan, Muhsin Balci handed over the formal control of 'Pak-Turk Friendship Museum' to Director General Radio Pakistan Saeed Ahmed Shaikh in Islamabad.

'Pakistan- Turkiye Friendship Museum,' constructed with the resources of TiKA, a subsidiary organization of the Ministry of Culture, Turkiye, will be formally inaugurated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar soon.

The museum, which gives a unique look of Seljuk architecture, will be opened for the public after its formal inauguration.

A committee comprising eminent experts on the relevant subject has been constituted to select the artifacts to be showcased in the museum.

According to the Director General Radio Pakistan, the task of selecting suitable items for the museum will be completed within ten days.

