Open Menu

TIKA Inaugurates Advanced Laboratories Across Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM

TIKA inaugurates advanced laboratories across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has inaugurated a series of advanced laboratories across Pakistan, enhancing the country's scientific, healthcare, and educational infrastructure.

In Islamabad, the observatory at the Horticultural Research Institute (HRI) of the National Agricultural Research Center (NARC) was inaugurated by Ambassador of of Turkiye Dr. Mehmet Paçaci, TIKA Vice President Dr. Ümit Naci Yorulmaz, and Chairman PARC Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, featuring cutting-edge technology to monitor climatic conditions, pest behavior, and plant health.

In Rawalpindi, the Zoological Diversity Lab and Animal Shelter at Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) was opened by TIKA Vice President Dr. Ümit Naci Yorulmaz and RWU Rector Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, providing a platform for pioneering research in species conservation and ecological interactions said a news release issued here on Friday.

The National Tea and High Value Crops Research Institute (NTHRI) in Mansehra saw the establishment of a Molecular Laboratory, inaugurated by Dr.

Ümit Naci Yorulmaz and NTHRI Chairman PARC Dr. Ghulam, aimed at enhancing the genetics research of tea and high-value crops.

Hazara University in Mansehra now hosts a Building Information Modeling (BIM) Lab in its Department of Architecture, inaugurated by Dr. Ümit Naci Yorulmaz and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohsin Nawaz Khan, to advance architectural education. In Muzaffarabad, AJK, a Ceramics & Prosthesis Lab at Jinnah Dental Hospital was inaugurated by Dr. Ümit Naci Yorulmaz, Health Minister of AJK Dr. Nisar Ansar Abdali, and senior government officials, significantly improving the production of dental prosthetics and ceramic restorations.

These initiatives reflect the strong partnership between Turkey and Pakistan, aiming to uplift the scientific, healthcare, and educational sectors, contributing to the country's development and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Education Turkey Mansehra Rawalpindi Muzaffarabad Nawaz Khan Muhammad Ali Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

1 minute ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

19 minutes ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

2 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

3 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

17 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

17 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

17 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan