TIKA Inaugurates Advanced Laboratories Across Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has inaugurated a series of advanced laboratories across Pakistan, enhancing the country's scientific, healthcare, and educational infrastructure.
In Islamabad, the observatory at the Horticultural Research Institute (HRI) of the National Agricultural Research Center (NARC) was inaugurated by Ambassador of of Turkiye Dr. Mehmet Paçaci, TIKA Vice President Dr. Ümit Naci Yorulmaz, and Chairman PARC Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, featuring cutting-edge technology to monitor climatic conditions, pest behavior, and plant health.
In Rawalpindi, the Zoological Diversity Lab and Animal Shelter at Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) was opened by TIKA Vice President Dr. Ümit Naci Yorulmaz and RWU Rector Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, providing a platform for pioneering research in species conservation and ecological interactions said a news release issued here on Friday.
The National Tea and High Value Crops Research Institute (NTHRI) in Mansehra saw the establishment of a Molecular Laboratory, inaugurated by Dr.
Ümit Naci Yorulmaz and NTHRI Chairman PARC Dr. Ghulam, aimed at enhancing the genetics research of tea and high-value crops.
Hazara University in Mansehra now hosts a Building Information Modeling (BIM) Lab in its Department of Architecture, inaugurated by Dr. Ümit Naci Yorulmaz and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohsin Nawaz Khan, to advance architectural education. In Muzaffarabad, AJK, a Ceramics & Prosthesis Lab at Jinnah Dental Hospital was inaugurated by Dr. Ümit Naci Yorulmaz, Health Minister of AJK Dr. Nisar Ansar Abdali, and senior government officials, significantly improving the production of dental prosthetics and ceramic restorations.
These initiatives reflect the strong partnership between Turkey and Pakistan, aiming to uplift the scientific, healthcare, and educational sectors, contributing to the country's development and prosperity.
