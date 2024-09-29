TIKA official visits Luminary Learning Circle Foundation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The Luminary Learning Circle Foundation (LLCF) was honored to welcome Khalil Ibrahim Basaran, a distinguished representative from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), under the Republic of Turkiye’s Ministry of Culture & Tourism.

On the occasion Chairman LLCF and former MNA Mohammed Najeeb Haroon, MQM, MNA Syed Hafeezuddin Advocate were also present.

Basaran experienced firsthand LLCF’s holistic approach to providing quality early and Primary education to over 400 students at the Javed Miandad Campus.

One highlight of the tour was LLCF's Organic Kitchen Garden, where students have planted their vegetables in carefully labelled pots, each bearing their Names. Basaran was particularly fascinated by the fact that the students not only planted the vegetables but also took responsibility for nurturing them.

This hands-on learning experience instills a sense of ownership and environmental stewardship in the children while promoting healthy, sustainable living practices.

Basaran also explored the school’s other unique features, such as the White Room for grooming and personal development, and the in-house kitchen providing daily meals to students. He was introduced to LLCF’s comprehensive healthcare initiative, which ensures that students and their families have access to essential medical services.

He further emphasized the brotherhood between Turkiye and Pakistan runs deep, and he looks forward to supporting more initiatives in Pakistan in the future, strengthening our bond through impactful collaboration.”

LLCF is grateful for the recognition and interest from Basaran and TIKA, reinforcing our shared belief in the transformative power of education.