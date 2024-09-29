Open Menu

TIKA Official Visits Luminary Learning Circle Foundation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM

TIKA official visits Luminary Learning Circle Foundation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The Luminary Learning Circle Foundation (LLCF) was honored to welcome Khalil Ibrahim Basaran, a distinguished representative from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), under the Republic of Turkiye’s Ministry of Culture & Tourism.

On the occasion Chairman LLCF and former MNA Mohammed Najeeb Haroon, MQM, MNA Syed Hafeezuddin Advocate were also present.

Basaran experienced firsthand LLCF’s holistic approach to providing quality early and Primary education to over 400 students at the Javed Miandad Campus.

One highlight of the tour was LLCF's Organic Kitchen Garden, where students have planted their vegetables in carefully labelled pots, each bearing their Names. Basaran was particularly fascinated by the fact that the students not only planted the vegetables but also took responsibility for nurturing them.

This hands-on learning experience instills a sense of ownership and environmental stewardship in the children while promoting healthy, sustainable living practices.

Basaran also explored the school’s other unique features, such as the White Room for grooming and personal development, and the in-house kitchen providing daily meals to students. He was introduced to LLCF’s comprehensive healthcare initiative, which ensures that students and their families have access to essential medical services.

He further emphasized the brotherhood between Turkiye and Pakistan runs deep, and he looks forward to supporting more initiatives in Pakistan in the future, strengthening our bond through impactful collaboration.”

LLCF is grateful for the recognition and interest from Basaran and TIKA, reinforcing our shared belief in the transformative power of education.

Related Topics

Pakistan MQM Education Circle From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

18 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

18 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

19 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

19 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

19 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

19 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

23 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan