TIKA organises Iftar at Consulate General

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) organized a special iftar program at the Consulate General of Turkiye in Karachi, attended by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The event brought together representatives from over 20 different NGOs, including Pakistan's prominent civil society organizations, as well as public officials, academics, philanthropists and most importantly, orphaned and disabled children.

Earlier, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah visited the tables arranged for the children and expressed his gratitude to TIKA for bringing together more than 20 NGOs for such a meaningful event. He also shared his pleasure at being part of this special iftar with orphaned and disabled children.

Turkiye's Consul General in Karachi, Cemal Sangu highlighted the symbolic importance of iftar dinners in fostering unity and brotherhood. He emphasized that during these blessed days, prayers were offered for the peace and prosperity of both Turkiye and Pakistan, two brotherly nations.

Sangu concluded his speech by thanking TIKA for bringing together civil society organizations, children, and other guests to share the spirit of Ramazan.

Karachi Program Coordinator Halil Ibrahim Basaran also spoke about TIKA's Ramadan activities in Sindh and across Pakistan.

After the iftar, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other attendees distributed Eid gift packages, prepared by TIKA, to the orphaned and disabled children who participated in the iftar.