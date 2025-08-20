Open Menu

TIKA Provides Hot Meals, Medical Aid To Flood-hit Families In Buner, Swat

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 02:10 PM

TIKA provides hot meals, medical aid to flood-hit families in Buner, Swat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has stepped up relief efforts in flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, providing food and medical assistance to vulnerable families in Buner and Swat.

According to TIKA’s daily flood response report the other day, the agency distributed 2,500 hot meals among displaced families to help meet their immediate nutritional needs.

In addition, its mobile Health Unit treated 180 patients, including 31 women, 81 men, and 68 children. Free medicines were also provided as part of the emergency response.

TIKA has been actively engaged in extending humanitarian aid to disaster-hit communities, reaffirming Turkiye’s commitment to supporting the Pakistani people in times of crisis.

Recent Stories

Laser-free vision correction uses electrical curre ..

Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye

27 minutes ago
 ‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 6 ..

‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024

27 minutes ago
 Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day

2 hours ago
 NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting ..

NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus

4 hours ago
 China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

5 hours ago
 India, China agree to resume direct flights

India, China agree to resume direct flights

11 hours ago
 UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain w ..

UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania

11 hours ago
 European Trade Union Confederation calls for more ..

European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..

11 hours ago
 UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Op ..

UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan