TIKA provides hot meals, medical aid to flood-hit families in Buner, Swat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has stepped up relief efforts in flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, providing food and medical assistance to vulnerable families in Buner and Swat.

According to TIKA’s daily flood response report the other day, the agency distributed 2,500 hot meals among displaced families to help meet their immediate nutritional needs.

In addition, its mobile Health Unit treated 180 patients, including 31 women, 81 men, and 68 children. Free medicines were also provided as part of the emergency response.

TIKA has been actively engaged in extending humanitarian aid to disaster-hit communities, reaffirming Turkiye’s commitment to supporting the Pakistani people in times of crisis.