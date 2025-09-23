TIKA provides relief to 50,000 flood victims in KP, Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Country Coordinator Saliha Tuna on Tuesday said that the agency has extended relief support to 50,000 flood-affected people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The assistance included food distribution, health services, and hygiene kits for families in several districts.

TIKA Country Coordinator in an exclusive talk with APP said in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, TIKA provided 15,000 hot meals to residents of Buner and Swat. mobile health clinics were also set up, where around 1,000 people received medical care. In addition, 1,000 families in Buner were given hygiene kits to help them manage basic needs in the aftermath of the floods.

She said, in Punjab, TIKA distributed 15,000 hot meals along with 2,000 family hygiene kits across Kasur, Jhang, Bahawalnagar, and Muzaffargarh. Health camps were organized in Wazirabad, Sialkot, Kasur, and Multan, where 3,000 people benefited from medical services.

Overall, TIKA’s relief drive in both provinces reached a total of 50,000 people. The support focused on providing immediate food security, medical assistance, and hygiene supplies to families who were struggling to recover from the disaster, she added.