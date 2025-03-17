TIKA strengthens Turkish-Pakistani ties with special Iftar for orphans

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian cooperation between Turkiye and Pakistan by hosting a special Iftar on the occasion of International Orphans Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian cooperation between Turkiye and Pakistan by hosting a special Iftar on the occasion of International Orphans Day.

The event, organized in collaboration with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, brought together 200 orphan children, highlighting the spirit of love, solidarity, and brotherhood embodied in the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking on the occasion, TIKA Country Head Saliha Tuna welcomed the participants, extending heartfelt greetings to the esteemed guests and children. “Ramadan is not just about fasting; it is a month of compassion, unity, and sharing,” she emphasized.

Underlining the agency’s ongoing initiatives, Tuna shared that TIKA, in partnership with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, had recently distributed ration packages to 1,500 families in various regions of Pakistan. “Today, we are here not just to share a meal, but to remind our beloved children how precious, special, and cherished they are,” she added.

Addressing the children as the future leaders, scientists, poets, artists, teachers, engineers, and doctors of Pakistan, Tuna encouraged them to aspire for greatness.

“Perhaps one of you will make an invention that changes the world or inspire future generations as a teacher,” she remarked, reinforcing the belief that challenges in life should be met with resilience, following the example of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), who himself was an orphan but dedicated his life to humanity.

Expressing solidarity, she assured the children that they have a friend in Turkiye that cares for their success and well-being. “We are here as representatives of the Turkish people’s love and friendship for you,” she said.

Tuna extended gratitude to Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and Alkhidmat Foundation for organizing the event, as well as to the Turkish university students who participated as elder siblings to the children.

She also acknowledged the contributions of Turkish education Attaché Mehmet Toyran and Religious Affairs Counselor Abdul Rahman Akos, who brought magazine gifts for the children.

She concluded by wishing blessings of Ramadan upon all participants, praying for their prosperity and well-being.

The event served as a testament to the enduring friendship between Turkiye and Pakistan, reinforcing their shared values of compassion and support for the underprivileged.