TIKA to construct Panahgah in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ):Turkish welfare organization TIKA, (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency) would construct the building of model Panahgah on the land provided by Capital Development Authority (CDA) at Tarnol, Islamabad.

Groundbreaking ceremony for the 'Panahgah' was attended by Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Aon Abbas Buppi and Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul on Tuesday.

Managing Director PBM and Head of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Gokhan Umut signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for constructing the Panahgah.

Emphasizing the significance of the project for the poor daily wage workers and needy persons, Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas said around 400 beneficiaries will get dinner and 100 beneficiaries may get bed and breakfast daily in the Panahgah.

There would be separate rooms for women and families and a mosque will also be constructed inside the center.

Panagah portrays PM's philosophy of affection and care towards the unprivileged populace of the country.

"This initiative is one of the major components of Ehsaas Programme that shall focus quality service delivery to the shelter less persons, by taking care of all aspects including health care, safe & secure living environment and hygienic food in a respectable manner." Buppi further explained that Panahgahs will bring beam of hope and protection to vulnerable community by providing them temporary accommodation along with two times meal.

He shared the Prime Minister's instructions to establish the model Panagahs in other provinces also, including Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and AJ&K.

Addressing the ceremony, Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul appreciated the present government's commitment towards social protection and well-being of the poor community.

Highlighting the brotherly relations between both the countries, he vowed for continued support to PBM for noble cause of helping deprived persons.