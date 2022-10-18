UrduPoint.com

TIKA To Provide Free Wheat Seeds To Rains/flood Affected Farmers In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

TIKA to provide free wheat seeds to rains/flood affected farmers in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), a subsidiary agency of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Turkia in collaboration with Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and Sindh Agriculture Extension and Research Departments will provide free wheat seeds to poor small farmers who have one to ten acres of land in eight rains and floods affected districts of Sindh.

In this regard, the regional representatives of TIKA led by Programme Coordinator Halil Ibrahim Basaran Tuesday visited Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam with the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and discussed different matter of mutual interest regarding agriculture, export, culture and history of both brotherly countries.

The TIKA Programme Coordinator informed the Vice Chancellor that certified wheat seeds for two acres will be provided free of cost to 600 farmers of eight rains and floods affected districts in Sindh included Dadu, Khairpur, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Badin, Matiari, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas, for which the Agriculture Extension and Research Departments of Sindh Government will support the Agency.

It was informed that the seeds will be given to the farmers who possessed one to ten acres of land. The agriculture department will support for the list of farmers, as well as the demarcation of areas.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that the Turkish government was supporting the poor farmers of Sindh and the university management will carry out the work of better seeds and its transparent distribution responsibly and our experts will perform their services.

Among others, the Dean of Crop Production Faculty Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, in-charge Seed Development and Production Cell Dr. Zahoor Soomro, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Dr. Tahmina Nagraj, Dr. Muhammad Rafique and Dr. Islamuddin Rajput of Sindh Agriculture Department were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Poor Agriculture Badin Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Matiari Tando Jam Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Rains

More Stories From Pakistan

