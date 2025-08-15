Open Menu

TIKA To Set Up Water Treatment Plants To Boost Public Health In Mardan

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 06:50 PM

TIKA to set up water treatment plants to boost public health in Mardan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has signed a protocol with the Mardan District Directorate of National education and the Mardan District Directorate of sports to construct two water treatment plants in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The project will help provide safe and clean drinking water to students, young people, and the local community, helping to curb waterborne diseases and improve overall public health.

Officials said the initiative reflects growing cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan in the field of social welfare, ensuring better access to essential services for undeserved communities.

