TIKA to sign MoU with Rawalpindi Development Authority

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ):Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) would sign a memorandum of Understanding (MOU) next month to share expertise in different public welfare and development projects.

According to details, it was decided in a meeting led by Country Head Mr. Gokhan with Chairman RDA / WASA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza. Managing Director, MD WASA and officers of RDA/WASA attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Gokhan Country Head TIKA that the main component of TIKA assistance is based on training and capacity building of human resource, adding that TIKA will work with RDA and projects of short term, mid terms and long term period will be identified.

He also showed his interest in immediate development projects like filtration plant will be installed, water harvesting and kitchen gardening and clean drinking water.

Gokhan said that TIKA is already working in Islamabad for providing clean drinking water and mini filtration plants are being installed and same can be done in Rawalpindi.