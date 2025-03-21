TIKA, Turkish Consulate Host Iftar, Eid Gifts Distribution Program For Children
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Turkish Consulate in Karachi organized an Iftar Dinner and Eidi distribution program here at the Consulate on the 19th Ramadan.
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was the chief guest of the program while Consul General of Republic of Turkiye Cemal Sangu and head of TIKA in Karachi Halil Ibrahim Basaran and several prominent personalities were present on the occasion.
The program began with the recitation of holy Quran and a special prayers for the well being of Muslim Ummah.
The chief guest and other guest of honour distributed Eid gifts among children belonging to different schools and the educational institutes.
A delicious Iftar and dinner was also served to the participants of the program.
Recent Stories
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Forest Day: KP govt stresses importance of forest conservation6 minutes ago
-
TIKA, Turkish Consulate host Iftar, Eid gifts distribution program for children6 minutes ago
-
Plantation helps reducing environmental pollution: Commissioner Rawalpindi6 minutes ago
-
Begging racket busted, 2 'contractors', 47 beggars arrested from Rawalpindi Cantt16 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif offers Jumma prayers at Masjid e Nabvi16 minutes ago
-
Railways revenue surges 85% through private sector participation: Bilal Kayani16 minutes ago
-
7,000 cops to perform security duty on Hazrat Ali Day16 minutes ago
-
DG NAB KP to hear open hearing on Mar 2616 minutes ago
-
Martyred police constable laid to rest with honors in Swat16 minutes ago
-
SCCI urges govt to extend date for registration of all medical devices16 minutes ago
-
Training of ASPs on AI-based policing completed at PSCA26 minutes ago
-
DCs told to monitor execution of ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme26 minutes ago