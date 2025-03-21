Open Menu

TIKA, Turkish Consulate Host Iftar, Eid Gifts Distribution Program For Children

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM

TIKA, Turkish Consulate host Iftar, Eid gifts distribution program for children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Turkish Consulate in Karachi organized an Iftar Dinner and Eidi distribution program here at the Consulate on the 19th Ramadan.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was the chief guest of the program while Consul General of Republic of Turkiye Cemal Sangu and head of TIKA in Karachi Halil Ibrahim Basaran and several prominent personalities were present on the occasion.

The program began with the recitation of holy Quran and a special prayers for the well being of Muslim Ummah.

The chief guest and other guest of honour distributed Eid gifts among children belonging to different schools and the educational institutes.

A delicious Iftar and dinner was also served to the participants of the program.

