TIKA welcomes Pakistan’s new Consul General to Istanbul, vows stronger cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Country Director of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Saliha Tuna has welcomed Pakistan’s newly appointed Consul General to Istanbul, Khawaja Khurram Naeem, during his visit to TIKA’s Islamabad office the other day.

Extending her best wishes for his tenure, Tuna expressed confidence that his appointment would further cement the historic bonds of friendship and cooperation between Turkiye and Pakistan.

“We were very pleased to host Khawaja Khurram Naeem. We look forward to strengthening our cooperation in diverse fields and deepening the ties between our two brotherly nations,” she said.

TIKA has long been active in Pakistan, contributing to development projects in education, health, infrastructure, and cultural preservation, reflecting the enduring partnership between the two countries.