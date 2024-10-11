TikTok Commits To Supporting Its Community's Mental Well-being
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) TikTok is observing World Mental Health Day and National Cyber Bullying Awareness with a special partnership with Head Space, a leading meditation and mindfulness app.
The campaign, #MentalHealthAwareness - Better Together, aims to raise awareness about mental health issues, promote digital literacy, and encourage a safer and positive digital space, according to a news release.
This year's World Mental Health Day theme, 'Mental Health at Work,' resonates with TikTok's commitment to providing a supportive community for its users. The platform recognizes the importance of mental health in the workplace and beyond and is dedicated to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all.
Additionally, as part of National Cyber Bullying Awareness Month, TikTok is committed to combating online harassment and promoting kindness and respect within its community.
The platform will highlight resources and tools available to users to report and prevent bullying. The platform has integrated with partners like Digital Rights Foundation, Oladoc, Marham, and other NPO partners in Pakistan, offering users easy access to mental health experts.
In celebration of World Mental Health Day, TikTok also announced a global partnership with Headspace. Through this partnership, TikTok will provide up to 20,000 global creators, including Pakistani creators, with six months of free access to the Headspace app.
This initiative aims to support creators' mental well-being and empower them to prioritize self-care.
Commenting on the partnership, Saif Mujahid, Head of Content Operations & Marketing - Pakistan at TikTok, said, "Through our #MentalHealthAwareness campaign, we aim to encourage open conversations around mental health, and empower our community to prioritize their well-being."
Emma Nemtin, Head of Consumer Partnerships and Distribution, Headspace, said: "Headspace is on a mission to make mental health support more accessible, approachable, and effective. By teaming up with TikTok on World Mental Health Day, we hope that creators feel empowered to take control of their mental well-being and turn to Headspace as a resource through all of life’s ups and downs."
TikTok's campaign will feature engaging content promoting self-care practices, healthy habits, and mental health success stories from the TikTok community. The platform will also educate users on digital well-being and online safety, highlighting the importance of creating a safe and inclusive environment.
To join the conversation and show support, users can use the hashtags #MentalHealthAwareness, #MentalHealthAtWork, #DigitalHifazat, and #SelfCare. By using these hashtags, users can connect with others, share their own experiences, and access valuable resources and information.
