UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TikTok Committed To Ensure Safety Of Users: Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:30 PM

TikTok committed to ensure safety of users: Spokesperson

TikToK is committed to further safeguard and ensure safety of users, said a spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :TikToK is committed to further safeguard and ensure safety of users, said a spokesperson.

In a statement, he said, "We deploy a combination of technologies, and moderation strategies to detect and review problematic content that violates our terms of use and comprehensive Community Guidelines, and implement appropriate penalties including removing videos and banning accounts" PTA on other day has issued final warning to TikTok asking it to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control obscenity, vulgarity and immorality through its social media application.

In addition, he said, TiKToK offered users a number of controls, tools and privacy settings including easy reporting mechanisms that enables users and law enforcement to report any inappropriate content.

in response to the warning of PTA, he said, data from July 1 to December 31, 2019 of the transparency report disclosed that, TikTok moderation system proactively caught and removed 98.2% of videos before a user reported them; while , 89.4% videoes were taken down before these these received any views.

In this period, "we've removed 3,728,162 violating user videos from Pakistan" he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Social Media July December 2019 From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of cyber ..

51 minutes ago

Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure dev ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister appoints Amin Aslam as SAPM with Fe ..

3 minutes ago

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and In ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.