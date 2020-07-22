TikTok committed to ensure safety of users: Spokesperson

TikToK is committed to further safeguard and ensure safety of users, said a spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :TikToK is committed to further safeguard and ensure safety of users, said a spokesperson.

In a statement, he said, "We deploy a combination of technologies, and moderation strategies to detect and review problematic content that violates our terms of use and comprehensive Community Guidelines, and implement appropriate penalties including removing videos and banning accounts" PTA on other day has issued final warning to TikTok asking it to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control obscenity, vulgarity and immorality through its social media application.

In addition, he said, TiKToK offered users a number of controls, tools and privacy settings including easy reporting mechanisms that enables users and law enforcement to report any inappropriate content.

in response to the warning of PTA, he said, data from July 1 to December 31, 2019 of the transparency report disclosed that, TikTok moderation system proactively caught and removed 98.2% of videos before a user reported them; while , 89.4% videoes were taken down before these these received any views.

In this period, "we've removed 3,728,162 violating user videos from Pakistan" he added.