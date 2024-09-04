Open Menu

TikTok Enthusiast Kills Owner

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM

TikTok enthusiast kills owner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Stimulated with TikTok videos, a young worker shot his owner dead in Shah Wali Qital area in Qissa Khwani Bazaar here, police informed on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased, a crockery shop owner named Sheikh Adnan had employed a worker, Mukhtiyar at his shop in Qissa Khwani Bazaar some 10 years ago.

Makhtiyar was fond of watching Pashto and other horror movies on the TikTok and used to quarrel with the people of his area.

The shop owner Sheikh Adnan had removed Mukhtiar from his shop some six month ago and the later was insisting the former to reemploy him at the shop.

Upon repeated refusal, Mukhtiar shot his owner dead with a 30-bore pistol and escaped the area.

Police said Sheikh Adnan died at the scene and later his body was shifted to LRH for medico legal procedure.

Police said a case has been registered at Kabli police station and search operation was kicked off to arrest the killer.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Dead Police Film And Movies Police Station Died Young From

Recent Stories

easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

18 minutes ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

59 minutes ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

13 hours ago
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

15 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

18 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

18 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

22 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

22 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan