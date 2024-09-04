TikTok Enthusiast Kills Owner
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Stimulated with TikTok videos, a young worker shot his owner dead in Shah Wali Qital area in Qissa Khwani Bazaar here, police informed on Wednesday.
According to the police, the deceased, a crockery shop owner named Sheikh Adnan had employed a worker, Mukhtiyar at his shop in Qissa Khwani Bazaar some 10 years ago.
Makhtiyar was fond of watching Pashto and other horror movies on the TikTok and used to quarrel with the people of his area.
The shop owner Sheikh Adnan had removed Mukhtiar from his shop some six month ago and the later was insisting the former to reemploy him at the shop.
Upon repeated refusal, Mukhtiar shot his owner dead with a 30-bore pistol and escaped the area.
Police said Sheikh Adnan died at the scene and later his body was shifted to LRH for medico legal procedure.
Police said a case has been registered at Kabli police station and search operation was kicked off to arrest the killer.
APP/vak
