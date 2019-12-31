Tiktok girl Hareem Shah decides to leave Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Hareem Shah who is currently in Baku city of Azerbaijan says she has applied for Canadian citizenship and will fly there, and has no plan yet to return to Pakistan. Tiktok girl, however, has denied allegations of "video threats to PM Imran Khan" but has confirmed that call with Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, is genuine.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2019) TikTok girl Harem Shah who is currently in Baku city of Azerbaijan has said that she has applied for Canadian citizenship and has so far no plan to return to Pakistan.

Talking to Pakistan Point/Urdu Point, Hareem Shah has said that there are many fake accounts in her name on twitter and facebook and the genuine account she has is with handle of “Hareem Shah Official”. “The information which is being spread through the accounts are not mine,” said Hareem Shah.

Hareem Shah has also confirmed that the video call with Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan is genuine call but she denied the allegations of “threats to Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

“This is totally baseless that I threatened Prime Minister Imran Khan,” says Hareem Shah. Talking about Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Hareem Shah says that she called him two days ago and he was angry with her.

“I know people are using abusive language and criticizing us but there are many fake accounts on Twitter and Facebook,” says the TikTok girl.

Answering a question that when she was coming back to Pakistan, Hareem Shah has said that she will fly to Canada as she has applied for Canadian citizenship and there is no plan yet to come back Pakistan. “I will fly from Baku to Canada,” she adds.

To another question that what whether she has changed her identity, she has affirmed that she and her friend Sandal Khattak used different Names for their fans and hid their original names. A day before, Hareem Shah’s video call with Punjab Culture and Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was leaked wherein Chohan was convincing Hareem Shah not to come to mainstream media. On it, she assured him that she would come but not would talk about him and criticize Mubashar Luqman.