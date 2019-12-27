TikTok girl Hareem Shah Threats to share videos of PM Khan after Sheikh Rasheed

(@fidahassanain)

Hareem Shah, TikTok girl, warned PTI supporters not to use abusive language against her, otherwise she would share videos of Prime Minister Imran Khan on whose advice she posted video to seek apology

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2019) After getting alleged threats from PTI workers over sharing “secret video calls” of Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on social media, TikTok girl Hareem Shah has threatened to share personal videos of Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday late night.

Through a late night tweet, Hareem Shah, who got fame through her TikToks, warned the PTI workers to stay away from using abusive language against her, otherwise, she would share the videos of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She wrote: “ PTI wly fazool ki nakwas gaaliyan bak kr gusa na dilye yea na ho k Khan saab ki bhe video laga lu. Sir funky kehne per yeh maafi wala video dala hey,”.

Later, she deleted the above tweet but the Twitteratis saved her tweet.

Earlier, Hareem shah claimed that Sheikh Rasheed used to send her “inappropriate videos” and used to do live calls to her on whatsapp.

As a result of this episode,“Hareem shah” became the top trend on Twitter and till writing of this report, it is still going top trend since yesterday. People are sharing videos and comments on Sheikh Rasheed, Hareem Shah and PTI leadership. PTI workers, however, are very aggressive and using harsh language against TikTok girl.

A day earlier, several videos showing Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed doing live calls and chit-chats with Hareem Shah and Sundal Khatak went viral on social media.

Sheikh Rasheed—who is considered mouth-peace of “power corridors” was seen enjoying “video-chat” with Hareem Shah—known for her “naughty TikToks” . Apparently, Hareem Shah was on live-call with Sheikh Rasheed and she or her friend Sundal Khattak was making video of that “live Chat” with another phone which went viral on social media.

However, this is not yet clear as how the video went viral on social media and has raised questions that whether these “Tik-Tok girls” themselves made these videos viral on social media or they sold the phone and finally the under question videos were made went viral.

Hareem Shah who was seen roaming in the high public offices—was sitting on a bed in a room—and busy in chit-chat through live call with Sheikh Rasheed.

Another clip showed that Sheikh Rasheed was talking to Sundal Khatak, and in that video, Sheikh Rasheed was telling her that her niece had died and he had to go to attend her funeral and would talk to her (Sundal) on next day.

The users of social media shared the videos with different captions. A user wrote: “Just look what Sheikh Rasheed is doing,”.

Another shared and said: “ Sheikh while handing over resignation to Sundal Khattak,”.

It may be mentioned here that usually the common citizens are not seen in contact with ministers or people in power corridors so frequently as the ministers or other people in power corridors do not even attend their phone calls. A common citizen, who is in need, is considered very lucky if he or she contacts any minister or person of a powerful circle and luckily his or her call is attended and he or she finds any chance to talk to that powerful person for solution of his or her problem.

However, the urgency or need of Tiktok girls can be gauged through their conversation with the federal minister in which they were heard as saying: “We never disclosed your (Sheikh Rasheed’s) secrets ever before then why you are not talking to us. We never even disclosed it to anyone that you used to be “na---d” in live video calls with us,”.