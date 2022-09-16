UrduPoint.com

TikTok Now Introduces More Ways To Create, Connect

September 16, 2022

TikTok Now introduces more ways to create, connect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :As the home for creating engaging content, and discovering new and exciting communities, TikTok expands its suite of creation tools as they continue to foster authentic and spontaneous connections on the platform with "TikTok Now".

TikTok Now is the newest way to be entertained and connect with others on TikTok - a daily photo and video experience where users can share their most authentic moments with the people who matter the most, said a news release issued here on Friday.

TikTok Now brings the authenticity of TikTok to a whole new creative experience that connects communities with those close to them. Making possible deeper connections and fun entertainment in an easy-to-use format, TikTok Now invites users and their friends to capture what they're doing at the moment using their device's front and back camera.

Users will receive a daily prompt to capture a 10-second video or a static photo to quickly and easily share what they're up to.

The platform is experimenting with TikTok Now over the coming weeks while the feature can be accessed from both TikTok and the new TikTok Now app. In some countries, TikTok Now may be available within TikTok, downloadable as a new TikTok Now app, or available in both formats.

TikTok will continue to enhance the user experience as they learn more about how the TikTok community embraces this new creative format.

TikTok Now is designed with the safety and privacy of the community in mind. Creators are in control of deciding who can view or engage with their content. They can block others and choose which comments appear on their content. And if someone comes across behavior they believe may violate the Community Guidelines, they can report it for review.

TikTok carefully considers the safety of its community, and continues to take further steps to help support the safety and well-being of teens in particular:As per the program, those under the age of 18 will not be able to share their content to the explore feed. People aged between 13 and 15 will have commenting options limited to friends only to help protect against unwanted interactionsThose 18 and over have additional sharing settings. In addition to sharing with mutual friends, they can opt to share their posts with the broader TikTok Now community based on the privacy settings they have chosen. The default setting is 'Friends can view'.

