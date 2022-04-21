TiktoK removes 6.5 million videos from Pakistan over guideline violations: Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :With 6,563,594 videos removed, Pakistan ranks third in the world for the largest number of videos taken down from the TikTok platform over violation of Community Guidelines during Oct 1, 2021 to Dec 30,2021.

The world's leading short-form video platform on Thursday released its Q4 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, highlighting that 6.5 million videos were removed from Oct to Dec 2021. The report highlighted strides made in maintaining the platform as a safe and welcoming space across 2021 According to the latest report some 94.1 percent of videos were removed within 24 hours of being posted for violating Community Guidelines, 95.2 percent were removed before a user reported them and 90.1 percent were removed before the videos had any views.

Progress on this front includes removals of content at zero views improved by 14.7 percent for harassment and bullying content, 10.9 percent for hateful behavior, 16.2 percent for violent extremism, and 7.7 percent for dangerous acts.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, 85,794,222 videos were removed globally, which represents about 1 percent of all videos uploaded to TikTok.

Nearly 94.1 percent of videos were removed within 24 hours of being posted for violating Community Guidelines, 95.2 percent were removed before a user reported them, and 90.1 percent were removed before the videos had any views.

The steadfast progress on removing content that violates the Community Guidelines prior to receiving any views improved by 14.7 percent for harassment and bullying content, 10.9 percent for hateful behavior, 16.2 percent for violent extremism, and 7.7 percent for dangerous acts.

A TikTok official said, "At TikTok, we believe our community should be built on a foundation of respect, kindness, and understanding. To help people forge positive digital connections in line with our rules for appropriate behavior, we strive to empower our users to stay in control of their interactions with others on TikTok. There's no finish line when it comes to keeping people safe, and our latest report and continued safety improvements reflect our ongoing commitment to the well-being of our community."