TikTok Removes 78,827,465 Videos For ‘breaching’ Its Community Guidelines
Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) In its ongoing efforts to foster a safe and positive user experience, TikTok has removed 78,827,465 videos for breaching its community guidelines.
Notably, 144,430,133 of these videos were removed through automated systems, highlighting the platform’s innovative use of its detection technology to eliminate harmful content in real time.
According to TikTok Q2 2024 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, over 30,709,744 videos were removed from TikTok in Pakistan, in the latest reporting period, as the platform continues to strengthen its content moderation systems to safeguard its diverse community.
Key findings show that 99.5% of these videos were proactively removed before users reported them, with 97% taken down within 24 hours. These figures highlight TikTok’s commitment to avoiding harmful content, ensuring a safer platform for Pakistani users, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.
The report sheds light on the platform’s proactive approach to content moderation in Pakistan.
This quarterly report provides transparency into the content and accounts removed during the reporting period for violating the platform’s Community Guidelines.
With over a billion people and millions of pieces of content posted on TikTok every day, the platform continues to prioritise and enhance automated moderation technology.
This technological advancement enables TikTok to scale its moderation efforts and maintain a secure environment for its growing global community. With a proactive detection rate now at 98.2%, TikTok is more efficient than ever at addressing harmful content before users encounter it. The report also highlights a 50% reduction in the number of restored videos, reinforcing the accuracy and effectiveness of TikTok's content moderation systems.
As TikTok continues to invest in cutting-edge moderation technologies, its commitment to transparency and platform safety remains at the forefront, ensuring a secure environment for its diverse user base across Pakistan and globally.
Recent Stories
Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..
Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..
SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner for utilizing all available resources to ensure free, fair LG by-poll2 minutes ago
-
Journalist community, public hail SCO conference as 'diplomatic triumph'"2 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on Ombudsman’s role held12 minutes ago
-
World Food Day tomorrow12 minutes ago
-
CM message on Rural Women’s Day12 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police, Blind centre hold walk21 minutes ago
-
Impl of Provincial AIDS Strategy stressed to ensure effective healthcare22 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects another 121 illegal connections22 minutes ago
-
Modern farming initiatives underway in Sargodha32 minutes ago
-
SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.49 minutes ago
-
Tank administration provides prompt services under Awami Agenda51 minutes ago
-
Sherry urges Pakistan to harness momentum for regional connectivity, growth51 minutes ago