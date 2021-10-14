UrduPoint.com

TikTok Removes 81 Mln Videos For Violating Stringent Community Guidelines In Q2 2021

Thu 14th October 2021

TikTok removes 81 mln videos for violating stringent Community Guidelines in Q2 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The latest Community Guidelines Report demonstrates that 93% of videos were removed within 24 hours of being posted for violating Community Guidelines and 94.1% before a user reported them.

With 9,851,404 videos removed, Pakistan ranked second in the world for largest volume of videos taken down for Community Guidelines violations in Q2 2021, said a news release.

To protect the safety of the community and the integrity of the platform, 81,518,334 videos were removed globally from April to June, comprising less than 1% of all uploaded content.

Of these, 93% were actioned within 24 hours of posting and 94.1% before being reported by a user. Even more promising, was the finding that 87.5% of removed content had zero views. With 9,851,404 videos removed, Pakistan ranked second in the world for the largest volume of videos taken down for Community Guidelines violations in Q2 2021.

The improvement stems from the pioneering combination of technology and content moderation by a dedicated investigations team used to identify videos that violate policies. To better enforce these policies, moderators also receive regular training to identify content featuring reappropriation, slurs and bullying.

Further to the removal of negative content, TikTok empowers users to customize their experience with a range of tools and resources, including effective ways to filter comments on their content, delete or report multiple comments at once, and block accounts in bulk.

More recently, prompts have been introduced to urge users to consider the impact of their words before posting unkind or violative comments. This has already proven effective with nearly four in 10 people withdrawing or editing their comments.

