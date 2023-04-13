TikTok removes 85,680,819 videos that violated Community Guidelines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Popular short video platform TikTok has removed about 85,680,819 videos globally which represents about 0.6% of all videos uploaded to it while 46,836,047 videos were removed by automation.

TikTok while releasing its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for Q4 2022 (October-December 2022) said that Pakistan saw the removal of 12,628,267 videos for violating Community Guidelines during the same period, said a news release here on Thursday.

The report reflects the platform's ongoing commitment to earning trust by being accountable while working to be safe and welcoming.

In addition to removing accounts for violating Community Guidelines, the platform also removed accounts determined to be spam, along with spam videos posted by those accounts. It also took proactive measures to prevent spam accounts from being created through automated means.

In Q4, 89.

7% of the violative videos in Pakistan were removed before anyone could view them and 95.5% of such videos were removed within a day. The proactive removal rate in Q4 2022 was 98.8%.

Additionally, 17,877,316 accounts that were suspected to be of users under the age of 13 were removed globally in Q4. 54,453,610 fake accounts were also removed during the fourth quarter.

TikTok's Community Guidelines are designed to foster an experience that prioritizes safety, inclusion, and authenticity. TikTok's policies apply to everyone and all content, and it strives to be consistent and equitable in its enforcement.

TikTok uses a combination of innovative technology and people to identify, review, and take action regarding content that violates the platform's policies. The quarterly Community Guidelines Engagement report provides insights into the volume and nature of content and accounts removed from the platform.