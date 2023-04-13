UrduPoint.com

TikTok Removes 85,680,819 Videos That Violated Community Guidelines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM

TikTok removes 85,680,819 videos that violated Community Guidelines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Popular short video platform TikTok has removed about 85,680,819 videos globally which represents about 0.6% of all videos uploaded to it while 46,836,047 videos were removed by automation.

TikTok while releasing its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for Q4 2022 (October-December 2022) said that Pakistan saw the removal of 12,628,267 videos for violating Community Guidelines during the same period, said a news release here on Thursday.

The report reflects the platform's ongoing commitment to earning trust by being accountable while working to be safe and welcoming.

In addition to removing accounts for violating Community Guidelines, the platform also removed accounts determined to be spam, along with spam videos posted by those accounts. It also took proactive measures to prevent spam accounts from being created through automated means.

In Q4, 89.

7% of the violative videos in Pakistan were removed before anyone could view them and 95.5% of such videos were removed within a day. The proactive removal rate in Q4 2022 was 98.8%.

Additionally, 17,877,316 accounts that were suspected to be of users under the age of 13 were removed globally in Q4. 54,453,610 fake accounts were also removed during the fourth quarter.

TikTok's Community Guidelines are designed to foster an experience that prioritizes safety, inclusion, and authenticity. TikTok's policies apply to everyone and all content, and it strives to be consistent and equitable in its enforcement.

TikTok uses a combination of innovative technology and people to identify, review, and take action regarding content that violates the platform's policies. The quarterly Community Guidelines Engagement report provides insights into the volume and nature of content and accounts removed from the platform.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Same All From

Recent Stories

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

1 hour ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

2 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

3 hours ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.